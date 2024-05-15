Sunderland School Receives Mental Health Gold Standard Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The accreditation marks a positive start to Mental Health Awareness Week.

Evolve Academy, a special educational needs school in Sunderland, has been accredited with the School Mental Health Award gold standard, marking a great start to Mental Health Awareness Week.

The gold accreditation from Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools is the highest band awarded and there were no recommendations for improvement in its assessment of Evolve.

The award is an evidence based framework to support schools in developing a whole school approach with the following focus: Leadership and Strategy, Organisational Structure and Culture – Staff and Pupils, Support for Staff and Pupils, Staff Professional Development, Working with Parents and Carers and Working with External Services. Evolve was assessed as ‘excelling’ in every competency.

Evolve Mental Health Lead Roxanne Dawson celebrating with students

The report said: “It is clear that the school has emotional wellbeing at the forefront of everything that they do.The school recognises how important being emotionally regulated is in order to learn and this drives policy, planning and implementation at all levels.

“It is clear that Consilium Evolve is working extremely hard to support the wellbeing of the whole community and should be proud of everything that they have achieved. They have taken bold and innovative steps to ensure that pupils feel supported, that they belong and can be successful.”

Michael McCarthy , CEO of Consilium Academies, said: “Receiving the gold standard accreditation from the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of Evolve Academy towards prioritising the emotional wellbeing of our students and staff.”

Roxanne Dawson, Mental Health Lead at Evolve who led on the award application, said: “This recognition not only celebrates our accomplishments but also reaffirms our belief in the transformative power of a holistic approach to education. I am immensely proud and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to creating a nurturing environment where all individuals can flourish.”

Robert Bell, Headteacher at Evolve, said: “This award marks a significant milestone for Evolve and highlights our steadfast belief in creating a supportive and inclusive environment for pupils, their families and our staff. We remain deeply committed to our mission of setting new benchmarks in mental health support within our community and beyond.”