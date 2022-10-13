The school was deemed to be good in all areas with the report highlighting the school as a place where pupils “feel safe and thrive” and which parents described as the “beating heart of the community”.

Inspectors also praised the strong relationships established between staff and students and the high expectations to which pupils enjoy “living up to the challenge”.

The report also praised the “improved” subject leadership at the school and the enrichment opportunities afforded by the curriculum.

The report said: “Leaders have ensured that the wider curriculum is ambitious.

"For example, in the early years, children go on walks in the local area and make their own maps.

"In Year 5 and 6, in Geography, pupils create ordnance maps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southwick Community Primary School has been judged as good by Ofsted following its latest inspection.

"The music curriculum enables pupils to develop their expertise in music.

"Pupils learn to play percussion instruments and learn musical terms to describe what they hear.

"They listen to music from different cultures, places and times. This helps develop pupils’ cultural capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils also get the chance to perform what they have been learning and enjoy this very much.”

Lead inspector Kathryn McDonald also praised of the school’s literacy provision.

She said: “Leaders have ensured that teaching staff have expertise in all aspects of early reading, including early language development.

"As a result, pupils learn to read well across the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In Reception, the reading programme is preparing children well for learning the sounds that they need in order to read whole words.

"Books are accurately matched to the phonics knowledge of pupils. This helps pupils to practise and apply their phonics skills.

"Teachers use assessment to identify pupils who need support. They make sure targeted pupils receive additional help so that they catch up.”

Ms McDonald also commended the provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities who can access an “ambitious curriculum” which ensures their needs are “well met”.

Advertisement Hide Ad