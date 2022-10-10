Five years ago Mill Hill Nursery School in Doxford Park was under the threat of closure due to “financial difficulties”. In a bid to help secure the nursery’s future, Sunderland Local Authority asked if Mill Hill would consider going into partnership with Houghton Community Nursery where it then came under the stewardship of Mrs Jones.

She said: “Mill Hill had a difficult budget and so we decided to take it on and it has really gone from strength to strength with the latest report highlighting that in our next full inspection there’s sufficient evidence to suggest we could be judged outstanding.”

After taking over the running of the nursery Mrs Jones brought in a number of changes to “meet the needs of the community” including remaining open until 8pm and introducing a baby unit.

The changes were recognised in the report which highlighted the creation of a “magical environment” in which children are encouraged to be “creative and curious” at a nursery which prepares them “extremely well for their next steps in education”.

Lead inspector Claire Brown was fulsome in her praise of the relationship between staff and children and the positive learning environment.

She said: “Expert staff invest time in getting to know children well. Parents and carers appreciate these strong relationships. Children feel safe and secure to step out of their comfort zones and take risks in their learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thumbs up to a good Ofsted. (left to right) nursery teacher Jamie Liddle, Aurora Rochester, four, Marco Facchini, three, deputy headteacher Vicky Copper, Melah Simpson, three, and nursery teacher Sarah Richards.

"Children’s behaviour is excellent because staff model their high expectations. Children play well together and the school is full of their laughter and smiles.”

Mrs Jones added: “This is an amazing Ofsted report. I’m over the moon and couldn’t be more proud of the staff and children. The report is testament to their hard work and dedication.

"We are now on a mission to get outstanding at our next inspection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Sarah Dixon Jones.