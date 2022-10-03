Inspectors highlighted how pupils “enjoy” coming to this “inclusive and nurturing school” and highlighted the “warm, respectful and trusting” relationships established between staff and children.

The report also praised how pupils respond to teachers’ “high expectations” and the “high ambitions” held for all pupils.

Headteacher Lisa Wood said: "We are delighted with our Ofsted report. We have a fantastic team of staff, who work extremely hard to provide a nurturing and positive environment in which our children can learn, develop and thrive.

“We don’t just focus on the academic progress our children make, but also their personal development. There are several comments throughout our report that uphold how amazing our children are.

"They enjoy coming to school, work hard, celebrate each other’s differences and are well-mannered and polite. They really are a pleasure to work with and are developing qualities that will shape them into well-rounded individuals who will be prepared to take their place in society.”

Lead inspector Alison Stephenson was fulsome in her praise for the school’s curriculum, the prioritisation of reading at the school and the provision in place for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

(Left to right) Jenson Hutchinson, five, Skye Bolden, seven, Harrison Winter, six, Lydia Andrews, 10, Skylar Welsh, five and Laycie Shipley, nine, giving a thumbs up to the school's latest good Ofsted judgement.

She said: “Leaders have designed an ambitious curriculum that meets the requirements of the national curriculum and relates to the school’s locality. The curriculum is well sequenced. It sets out the key knowledge, skills and vocabulary that pupils will learn in each subject.

“The provision for pupils with SEND is highly effective. Leaders identify pupils’ additional needs quickly.”

Mrs Wood added: “We have always believed in a broad and balanced curriculum, with a strong foundation of basic skills. Our subject leaders have carefully designed our curriculum so this so that it is right for our children and it gives us the perfect basis to continue to build on and refine as part of our next steps.

