Sunderland pupils were given flag bearer roles at SAFC's FA Cup match as a special reward

Eight students from Year 7 and 8 were given the unique opportunity to walk out on Sunderland AFC’s pitch prior to kick-off after the school was chosen by the club.

Pupils then got to watch the match and enjoy the atmosphere.

Despite the Black Cats going down to 2-3 defeat, pupil Neo said: “This was the best experience ever. The players waved at me, and it has made my life.”

The pupils were selected by the school as a reward for their 100% attendance and excellent behaviour since returning after the Christmas holidays.

The opportunity was part of the school’s attendance and behaviour strategy, which “rewards students with exciting prizes when they display good attendance and positive behaviour”.

After collecting her son, parent Constantine Georgiou said: “Thank you so much for the opportunity you have given him and the support you offer in school. It really is appreciated how much you care about him.”

Thornhill Academy pupils with their flag on the Stadium of Light pitch.

Thornhill students also walked out as flag bearers at the Stadium of Light in SAFC’s home match against Middlesborough on Sunday January 22, with their excellent conduct leading to a second opportunity to do the sole pitch walk against Fulham.

Match tickets were provided by the city’s supply teaching agency, AK Teaching, who are also one of the main sponsors of Sunderland A.F.C.

Head teacher Susan Hamilton said: “It was an honour for our students to be given the chance to shine by Sunderland A.F.C and make our school community proud twice in a row.

“At Thornhill we have a positive school culture which rewards and praises excellent attendance and behaviour. These students thoroughly deserved this wonderful experience, and we look forward to rewarding more students in this way across the year. Thank you to AK Teaching and Sunderland A.F.C for these opportunities.”

