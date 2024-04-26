Sunderland pupils raise a whopping £1,700 for the Red Sky Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters at Southmoor Academy have raised a whopping £1,700 for the region’s heart charity the Red Sky Foundation.

The much loved charity provide cardiac care and lifelong support for babies, children and adults who are born with or develop heart conditions.

Southmoor Academy pupils handing over a cheque to the Red Sky Foundation's founder, Sergio Petrucci.

The school has just completed its Raising and Giving Week where every tutor group held breaktime fundraising stalls with activities including throwing wet sponges at teachers, bake sales, penalty shoot-outs and pick 'n' mix sweets.

Fundraising activities culminated with Southmoor's Got Talent show which was supported by parents, students and staff. The audience got to enjoy 16 acts including singers, dancers, musicians and a karate demonstration, all performed before a panel of judges including Red Sky Foundation founder, Sergio Petrucci.

Pupils also carried out a staff car wash and a raffle with an array of prizes up for grabs including a Kubix Festival ticket.

Students carried out a staff car wash.

Year 12 pupil Michael McDade said: "I helped in lots of areas across the week but especially selling raffle tickets each day.

“It has really brought the community in the school together. When I was selling tickets, there was a really positive atmosphere about it all as people gave towards the cause.

“I'm so glad we do this."

Classmate Callie Robertson added: "I helped out at the talent show, selling refreshments and tickets. It was a really good event, with lots of people from the public attending and happy to donate to a cause that’s important.

“The whole week brought everyone in the school community to together, including parents and teachers as we worked towards our fundraising goal.”

Pupils give a thumbs up to the Red Sky Foundation.

The Red Sky Foundation has been the nominated charity for Southmoor Academy for the last three years.

Assistant headteacher Simon Wareham said: "We are delighted to support the amazing work of the Red Sky Foundation, a local charity who are growing all the time and now well established not only in this area but beyond.”

Event organiser and Sixth Form Pastoral Leader, Nick Carter added: “Raising and Giving week is an excellent opportunity for our young people to learn how they can use what they have to benefit others in their community.

“Doing so together has shown our children the impact that can be made when we do so collectively, with each person playing their part.

“While a huge part of Raising and Giving week is about raising money for an excellent charity such as the Red Sky Foundation, much of the value of the week is unseen.

“Over the years, we hope the initiative will help our children grow up to consider how they can, together, play a valuable role in the world around them.”

Over the last three years the school has hosted a wide range of events to support the Red Sky Foundation.

Sergio Petrucci.

The charity’s founder, Sergio Petrucci, said: “We are delighted to receive so much support from Southmoor Academy during their Raising and Giving Week. We are able to educate the children into looking after their own hearts and those of their family.