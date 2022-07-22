Sunderland primary school hosts its first careers day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time ever Grange Park Primary School in Monkwearmouth hosted a careers event for pupils to find out what their options when they grow up.

The Royal Navy, a female builder and an electrician apprentice at Gentoo as well as other businesses across the city visited children in year five at the primary school to share their stories of their careers which allowed the children to find out more about what the adults around them do for work.

Nigel Wilson, CEO of Gentoo, visited the school too as the company have funded the school’s participation in the Positive Footprints programme which aims to change the lives of children and young people through career-led learning programmes.

Gentoo Chief Executive Officer Nigel Wilson with pupils at the careers day at Grange Park Primary School, Swan Street, Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grange Park Primary School embed careers early into the curriculum to prepare the children for adulthood and allow them to explore options of a suitable career for them and how to secure a job in that field.

Dani Pyke, teacher at the school said: “The kids enjoyed asking questions and finding out more about the careers and many of them didn’t know girls could be builders or that there were chefs in the Royal Navy.

"They all absolutely loved it and there was not one child that wasn’t engaged during the event and it’s got them talking about what they want to do.”

Careers day at Grange Park Primary School, Swan Street, Sunderland. Patient Assessment Centre