Alice Roberts, a lecturer in anatomy at the University of Sunderland’s School of Medicine, suffered life-threatening injuries in 2010 when the horse she was walking was involved in a collision with a car which resulted in the animal falling on top of her.

Alice, who was 14 at the time, suffered a broken pelvis, ruptured diaphragm and damaged multiple internal organs.

North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) airlifted Alice to Royal Preston Hospital to be stabilised before being transferred to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where she spent 22 hours in surgery.

She said: “I was ventilated for the first week, so I’ve no memories of that time.

“The earliest memory I have of intensive care was asking my parents why I was there, before promptly telling them I wanted to ride again.”

It was a long road to recovery, but without the help of the NWAA, Alice believes it would have been a “very different story”.

Alice Roberts in 2011 being reunited with the North West Air Ambulance pilot and one of the paramedics who saved her life.

She said: “Without the expert pre-hospital care and fast transition to a major trauma centre by the NWAA, I wouldn’t be here today.

“The NWAA really are lifesavers and I intend to raise awareness of the amazing work they do, and money for them, for the rest of my life.”

It was a story which inspired first year medical students Ella Gregory, Megan De-Alker, Rosie Harris, Emma Ratcliffe, Philippa Halse and Holly Diamond to this month run the Sunderland City Half Marathon to raise money for the NWAA.

Emma said: “This is a charity very close to our medical school’s heart. The NWAA performed life-saving pre-hospital treatment on Alice, who told us there’s no doubt that without their help she wouldn’t be here today.

Medical students at the city's university have been raising money for the charity which saved their lecturer Alice Roberts's (centre) life.

“We wanted to raise money for this amazing charity so we can help the NWAA save more lives.”

On Sunday May 7, the budding doctors completed their 13.1 mile challenge and have so far raised £1,937 on their JustGiving page.

Alice said: “I’m deeply moved a group of my students want to raise money for this charity.

Medical students Ella Gregory, Megan De-Alker, Rosie Harris, Emma Ratcliffe, Philippa Halse and Holly Diamond with their anatomy lecturer Alice Roberts.