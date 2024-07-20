Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sally has taught three generations of children from families in the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dedicated headteacher Sally Collingwood is retiring form the job she loves after half-a-century of educating the city’s children.

Mrs Collingwood has been headteacher at Diamond Hall Infant Academy for the last 28 years, but has been a headteacher for 43 years after previously holding a headship at what is now Pennywell Early Years School and before that, Consett Infant School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Collingwood is going to miss the school's children. | National World.

Before becoming a headteacher, Mrs Collingwood taught at Hasting Hill Academy and Grange Park Infant and Nursery School.

After 50 years working in the teaching profession, the much loved headteacher has continued to work beyond the normal age of retirement,

Mrs Collingwood said: “I enjoy the job so much that I’ve never wanted to retire. I’ve always still felt like I have a lot to give and can make a difference to the children in the school.

“What I am going to miss most is being with the children. The children here at Diamond Hall Infant Academy are brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will also miss the staff, who work so hard, and the parents in the community.

“I’ve had three generations of children come through the school, from current children’s parents to grandparents.”

There was dancing and music to celebrate Mrs Collingwood's time as headteacher at the school. | National World.

After half-a-century in the profession, Mrs Collingwood decided it was the “right time” to retire and pass the education baton on “to the next generation”.

She added: “I see my friends travelling and going on holiday and I think I’m ready to join them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have a mixture of emotions about retiring today. At times I feel very sad, but I’m also very proud of the children, staff and parents.

“As well as being able to travel, I’m also looking forward to having a bit of a rest and going swimming.

“I still like to learn, and so I will be signing up for some arts courses.”

To celebrate Mrs Collingwood’s time as headteacher, staff and children enjoyed a party in the sunshine on the school yard which included a presentation of gifts, dance performance and music from Sunderland Music Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Collingwood presenting the Collingwood Cup to Emma Chapman. | National World.

Deputy headteacher Laura Park said: “It really is the end of an era here at Diamond Hall Infant Academy. Mrs Collingwood is going to be missed a huge amount both by the school and the local community.”

To recognise Mrs Collingwood’s legacy, the school has established the Collingwood Cup which will be presented annually by Sally to the child who has “shown the most perseverance”.

The first recipient was seven-year-old Emma Chapman who said: “I’m really going to miss Mrs Collingwood and I’m really proud to have won the trophy.”