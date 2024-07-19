Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lunchtime supervisor Sylvia Bell is “sad” to be leaving a job she loves but is looking forward to reading some Agatha Christie murder mysteries after deciding to retire after nearly four decades of looking after children in Murton.

Sylvia, 77, joined Murton Jubilee Primary School in 1986 where she worked until 2006 when the school amalgamated with Murton County Primary school to form the new Ribbon Academy where she has worked for the last 18 years.

Sylvia has enjoyed the job so much that she has worked long beyond her pension age, with her husband having retired 12 years ago.

She said: “I’ve kept on working as I love the job so much and it has been a privilege to work at the school.

“The best thing about the job has been being with the children, seeing their smiling faces and how they develop between nursery and leaving in Year 6.

“It keeps you young, but now is the right time to retire.”

After 38 years looking after the village’s children she has now cared for different generations of the same families.

Sylvia said: “I often have children coming up to me and asking if I remember their mam or dad.

“When I am out in the village adults will come up and speak with me as they remember me looking after them when they were children at school.”

To mark her retirement, Sylvia was presented with flowers and a card by children in the school’s dinning hall.

Commenting on Sylvia’s sterling years of service, headteacher Ashleigh Sheridan said: “I’ve know Sylvia since I joined the school in 2006 and her dedication to the job has been phenomenal.

“She has been a great member of staff and one of the children’s favourites.

“Sylvia is going to be a great miss.”

It’s a sentiment shared by the schools children.

Year 6 pupil Ivy Rookes, 11, said: “I’ve known Mrs Bell since I started the school in nursery. We love seeing Mrs Bell at lunchtime as she would always give us bubbles and chalk to play with.

“I’m going to miss Mrs Bell a lot.”

Classmate Preston Wilson, 11, added: “Mrs Bell always likes to play games with us on the yard.

“I’m really going to miss her.”

Despite being 17 years past the age she was first able to draw her pension, Sylvia can now look forward to enjoying a well earned rest.

She said: “I’m looking forward to spending time seeing my great grandson as well as enjoying walks on the beach or in some of our lovely parks.

“I’ve also started getting into Agatha Christie and so I’m looking forward to reading some of her murder mysteries.”