The report praised the “high expectations” of staff, the schools values of being respectful, tolerant and kind, and the relationship with parents who are “very positive” about the school.

In the Ofsted parental survey, all parents said their children feel “happy” at school and would “recommend this school to another parent”.

Lead inspector Catherine Beard commended the school’s curriculum and the development of children’s literacy.

She said: “The curriculum offer builds curiosity. Pupils are interested and enthusiastic in lessons. Subject leaders are knowledgeable about the subject they lead. They check pupils’ learning to identify areas for improvement and gaps in pupils’ knowledge.

"Reading is a high priority. Staff are well trained and deliver the reading programme effectively. Pupils enjoy reading a wide range of books and can name their favourite books and authors.

"Leaders ensure that the phonics programme is planned and implemented well. Children begin to develop early reading skills as soon as they start school.”

Valley Road Academy has been judged as a good school following its latest Ofsted inspection. Photograph: Google Maps

Inspectors also praised the school’s provision for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), extra-curricula opportunities and the conduct of the children.

Ms Beard added: “Provision for pupils with SEND is highly effective for the vast majority of pupils. Pupils’ needs are identified promptly. In lessons, adults provide well-thought-out support to help pupils with SEND fully access the curriculum.

"Pupils take part in a very wide range of activities. These include trips and visits to local beaches, farms and museums, as well as various sporting events. These activities support the development of pupils’ personal skills well.

"Pupils behave well in classes and around the school. Pupils have a strong understanding of respect for, and acceptance of others.”

The report also recognised how school leaders have worked with mental health services to develop a programme of pupil ‘Mental Health Ambassadors’ who work with the adults and children in school.

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Rebekah Bowman said: “I am extremely proud of everyone involved in the education we provide at Valley Road Academy. The very positive report is testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff and pupils.”

