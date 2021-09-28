Michael Hunter, 26, is one of 10 talented storytellers to be named one of the BBC Writersroom North East Voices 2021.

He will now join fellow writers on a specially designed BBC programme offering an insight into TV and how the industry works, with expert masterclasses that provide the tools and knowledge to write for broadcast television with the chance of potentially seeing his story beamed into the nation’s living rooms.

Michael, who also works as a actor, said: “After many sessions learning more about writing we were asked to submit a one page pitch for a TV series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University of Sunderland graduate Michael Hunter, 26, hopes to see his idea for a TV series brought to life by the BBC.

“I was thrilled to hear that mine, Three Lasses, is one of three pitches that has been chosen to be taken forward with the BBC onto the treatment stage where I will receive help from an experienced script editor.

"The story is about three Geordie women in their fifties who exact revenge when one of them is the victim of online romantic fraud. The best friends come together to track down the fraudster posing as the singer Donny Osmond.”

Michael graduated from the University of Sunderland with a degree in Broadcast Media Production before heading to the capital to study for a Masters degree in Screen Acting at the prestigious Drama Centre London.

He used lockdown to write his debut short play, Wednesday Afternoon, which has been selected by the Customs House in South Shields to be performed as part of their 'Play' competition.

Senior Lecturer in Broadcast and Digital Media at the University of Sunderland, Ian McPake, said: “While at the University Michael was an extremely hardworking student with a deep interest in many areas of the media industry.

“His passion for script-writing was obvious. He is clearly a very talented writer and staff at the University are delighted to hear about his success.”

Michael has urged any budding writers wishing to following in his footsteps to “go for it” and enrol on one of the creative degree courses at the city’s university.

He added: “Make use of all the equipment and facilities and just have fun with it. It’s quite amazing what you have at your fingertips.”

A message from the editor: