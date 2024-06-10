Sunderland College student becomes Formula 1 champion at Williams F1 headquarters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Talented Lucas is now taking part in a works experience placement at motorsports giants, Williams Racing.

A Sunderland College student is celebrating becoming a Formula 1 champion after winning the Esports Racing League title at the iconic Williams F1 headquarters in Oxfordshire.

Lucas Hull was paired up with team mate Jayden Brunsdon who attends East Sussex College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being hundreds of miles apart, the two colleges linked up to create an Esports team to compete in the first Student Racing League, a virtual Formula 1 competition set-up by F1 giants Williams Esports and British Esports.

Lucas Hull at the Student Racing League Championship.

After missing the inaugural race of the season, the duo fought their way into the top three heading into the season finale at a virtual Silverstone, the home of British motor racing.

Lucas qualified in pole position and ensured the team stayed there before Jayden completed the race for the team to take the top podium position.

The race was streamed on Williams Esports Twitch account for the world to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Sunderland College students donate food parcels to refugee families as part of festival celebrating multiculturalism

Lucas said: “Every race I would have my lecturer Chris Jeffrey by me to support and help me grow as a person, which helped a lot when it came to the final being in such a professional environment.

“I went into the race as the only person from the North of England, representing Sunderland College nationally across colleges all across the UK.

“The whole experience was amazing - I went in only expecting to get second in the championship and ended up winning the Williams Student Racing League Champion.”

Chris, a lecturer and programme Leader for Next Gen at Sunderland College, said: “I'm so proud of everything achieved with the Sunderland Seers (Esports team) so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well done to Lucas, it was an absolutely incredible performance from him, and I’ve enjoyed seeing his growth, ambition and hard work pay off this season.”