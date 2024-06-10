Sunderland College student becomes Formula 1 champion at Williams F1 headquarters
A Sunderland College student is celebrating becoming a Formula 1 champion after winning the Esports Racing League title at the iconic Williams F1 headquarters in Oxfordshire.
Lucas Hull was paired up with team mate Jayden Brunsdon who attends East Sussex College.
Despite being hundreds of miles apart, the two colleges linked up to create an Esports team to compete in the first Student Racing League, a virtual Formula 1 competition set-up by F1 giants Williams Esports and British Esports.
After missing the inaugural race of the season, the duo fought their way into the top three heading into the season finale at a virtual Silverstone, the home of British motor racing.
Lucas qualified in pole position and ensured the team stayed there before Jayden completed the race for the team to take the top podium position.
The race was streamed on Williams Esports Twitch account for the world to watch.
Lucas said: “Every race I would have my lecturer Chris Jeffrey by me to support and help me grow as a person, which helped a lot when it came to the final being in such a professional environment.
“I went into the race as the only person from the North of England, representing Sunderland College nationally across colleges all across the UK.
“The whole experience was amazing - I went in only expecting to get second in the championship and ended up winning the Williams Student Racing League Champion.”
Chris, a lecturer and programme Leader for Next Gen at Sunderland College, said: “I'm so proud of everything achieved with the Sunderland Seers (Esports team) so far this season.
“Well done to Lucas, it was an absolutely incredible performance from him, and I’ve enjoyed seeing his growth, ambition and hard work pay off this season.”
Lucas is currently on a work placement at Williams F1, who support multiple pathways through which young aspiring students can join Williams Racing, including work experience, apprenticeships, industrial placements, and graduate programmes.
