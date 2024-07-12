Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

College leaders said they were ‘honoured’ to receive the award.

Education Partnership North East (EPNE), which includes Sunderland College, has won the National Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) Award for Inclusion in Further and Higher Education.

The prestigious award was presented to Sunderland College and representatives from the partnerships other institutions - Northumberland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form College - for their exceptional provision for SEND students and their families.

Initiatives included the launch of a SEND promise to “ensure” SEND students receive the necessary support and resources to excel, which is delivered by dedicated SEND Champions.

Successful educational sessions with key partners and stakeholders have also been held across campuses to create a community environment for parents and carers where they can share knowledge and receive support.

Peter Monaghan, Strategic Lead for SEND and High Needs at Education Partnership North East said: “We are honoured to receive a National SEND Award for Inclusion in Further and Higher Education. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive learning environment where all students, regardless of their needs, can thrive.

“Our dedicated staff work tirelessly to support and empower every learner, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to succeed. This award motivates us to continue advancing our mission of inclusivity and excellence through exceptional education.”

The judges also recognised the colleges’ vocational provision in providing SEND students with work experience opportunities in the “safe and trusted environment” of the colleges’ own estate before they go on to experience external placements.

Jill Colbert OBE, Chief Executive and Director of Children’s Services at Together for Children Sunderland said: “This award is richly deserved and is testament to the tireless work EPNE has done to create inclusive, tenacious, and engaging opportunities for our young people with SEND.

“The college group culture is infused with an earnest and real focus on inclusion.

“As a former governor, and one of the main commissioners of provision, I know they have driven a modernisation of SEND post-16 education that is a beacon of excellent practice.

“On behalf of young people and families in Sunderland we congratulate them on this fantastic award.”