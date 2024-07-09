Sally comes top of the class for teaching with national Lecturer of the Year award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Sally’s passion, commitment and enthusiasm is truly inspiring’

Sunderland College’s Programme Leader for Film and Media, Sally Taylor, has been recognised for her proficiency in educating the city’s youngsters after winning the prestigious Pearson National Teaching Silver Award for Lecturer of the Year. Sally received the Department for Education (DfE) supported honour for her “outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the students she works with every day”.

The awards were announced on National Thank a Teacher Day, an annual event celebrating the role of educators across the UK for the valued role they play in communities and shaping young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally was nominated by her colleagues in the college’s Creative Arts Faculty at Bede Campus.

Her nomination highlighted how Sally “enhanced the student experience” and how she “consistently showcased innovative problem-solving, going above and beyond to meet stakeholder needs, and leaving a lasting impact”.

After receiving her award Sally said: “To be nominated for this award in the first place by my line manager is an honour, but I am just absolutely thrilled to have won the Silver Award, as I know this is a highly competitive category.

“I am always highly ambitious for my students and strive to go above and beyond to ensure I am giving them the best possible experience while studying at college, and being recognised and acknowledged for the hard work I put in to make this happen is fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity now in its 25th year.

Lauren Robinson, curriculum manager for Creative Arts at Sunderland College said: “Sally’s passion, commitment and enthusiasm is truly inspiring.

“She’s always encouraging her students to explore the depths of media whilst also challenging conventional perspectives through her dynamic teaching style which is coupled with innovative pedagogical approaches.

“It comes as no surprise that Sally has won the Silver Award for FE Lecturer of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a testament to her exceptional contributions within education and it is an honour to endorse Sally for this well-deserved recognition and I have no doubt that her influence will continue to inspire generations to come.”