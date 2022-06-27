Sunderland College launches new partnership helping students into employment

The Future Hub, based at the college’s Bede Campus, is designed to help further education students into employment and teach them real life professional skills and attributes that will prepare them for the world of work or university.
The voluntary work placement programme within the Hub allows students to develop their confidence in a professional working environment and gain transferable skills, attributes and behaviours such as communication, teamworking, influencing and objections handling, organisational skills, resilience and problem solving.
Following four initial training sessions by the experts at GAS, the students receive on-going training and professional support from a dedicated Team Manger and Business Solutions Adviser, who are based in the Hub full-time.
Students attend voluntary sessions on a flexible timetable with weekday morning and afternoon availability to ensure the Hub is an accessible experience for all students and will not impact lessons, studies or opportunities outside of college.

Kellie Campbell, Faculty Director (Technical) at Sunderland College, said: “We are delighted to partner with Great Annual Savings to launch the exciting Future Hub at Bede Campus.
“The Future Hub will provide students with professional attributes, skills for life and experience of the workplace to form the foundation of their future CV under the guidance of our Student Services team and Great Annual Savings’ expert trainers.”
Mark Jones, Commercial Director at Great Annual Savings Group, said: “The Future Hub provides essential transferrable skills that will help students in life, no matter their choice post further education. Being based entirely on campus ensures it is accessible for all. We’re proud to be partnering with Sunderland College on the project.”
The Future Hub has already attracted 22 students from across the college studying a wide range of courses from Business to Performing Arts.
Health and Social Care student, Denni Stafford, aged 17 from Farringdon, has been volunteering at the Hub since it was launched.
She said: “I had considered working in a call centre, but I wasn’t 100% sure. I’d like to start a career with GAS and wouldn’t want to go anywhere else. I would recommend this opportunity to other students as it’s a great way to build your skills and make friends.”