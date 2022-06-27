Taking up the space previously occupied by The Fashion Bible – which has now moved into a different unit – The Laser Clinic is offering a range of aesthetic
treatments using the latest technology, along with permanent hair removal.
They’re joined by fellow new additions, Trespass, which is operating from the former Collectables site.
Trespass offers a range of clothing, footwear and equipment for use outdoors, covering everything from hiking to walking and watersports.
Kerry Grannon, area manager at Trespass said the company was delighted to be opening in Sunderland.
“This store is the latest opening in our expansion across the UK,” said Kerry. “We know the people of Sunderland love the outdoors and they will appreciate the mix of style, quality and good value that Trespass will bring.
“With summer weather already upon us, our latest store opening at the Bridges Sunderland couldn’t be more timely."
The new retailers follow hot on the heels of the arrival of Uplift, a training organisation which offers a range of opportunities to people of all ages.
Karen Eve, centre director at the Bridges, is thrilled that the brands have chosen to come to Sunderland.
“It’s fantastic for us to be able to welcome two very different but very exciting new retailers to the centre,” she said.
“Trespass offers fantastic outdoor wear and equipment for all ages and we are sure will be a real asset.
“At the same time Laser Clinic’s treatment list has something to offer everyone and uses the very latest technology.