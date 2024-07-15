Sunderland children bring home medals and memories from their own Olympics
On Friday (July 12) young athletes from Hasting Hill Academy, Town End Academy, and Bexhill Academy travelled to Gateshead International Stadium to take part in the WISE Olympics.
The games were organised by WISE Academies and featured 30 children from each of the 13 schools in their Trust from across the whole of the North East.
The day commenced with with a flag parade, where each school showcased its creativity by designing unique flags to represent their teams.
Following the parade, all the pupils took part in a comprehensive warm-up session before embarking on competing against each other in a full line-up of track and field events.
Each child was given a certificate and medal for taking part and stickers were awarded for first, second, and third places in each event.
As well as proudly returning back to the city wearing their medals, the children also brought with them “memories of a day filled with fun, friendship, and inspiring moments”.
Hasting Hill Academy headteacher Natalie Fountain said: “The WISE Olympics was not just about winning medals; it was a celebration of sportsmanship, teamwork, and the joy of participating in physical activities.
“The event provided an excellent opportunity for children to showcase their talents, make new friends, and learn valuable life lessons through sports.
“As the day came to a close, the sense of achievement and pride was palpable among the students, teachers, and parents.
“The WISE Olympics succeeded in fostering a sense of community and highlighted the importance of physical education and healthy competition.
“The event was a resounding success, thanks to the hard work and dedication of the organisers, teachers, and volunteers.
“It left a lasting impression on all who attended, reinforcing the values of teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship.”
