Youngsters in Washington will get to go to the ball after a local businessman donated over 100 prom dresses and 20 suits.

Earlier this month the Echo highlighted an initiative launched by Building Blocks Day Centre in Concord Washington, appealing for pre loved prom dresses and suits to help disadvantaged families who may struggle to afford the cost of their children going to prom night.

The article was seen by John Helm, 56, who owns HR Property and Garden Clearance on Hylton Lane in Sunderland.

He said: "I had been clearing a house in Stockton after the lady left the property. She was a seamstress and I discovered about 100 dresses and 20 suits.

"I had them stored in my warehouse and when I saw the article in the Echo with the contact details for Building Blocks, I got in touch.

"They were over the moon when I told them."

Building Blocks Day Centre owner Lee Nicholson and John Helm with youngster Poppy Heels, 15, in her prom dress.

Lee Nicholson, who owns the community hub, said: "The article had only been out a few hours when John got in touch.

"I must admit, I panicked a bit at first about where I was going to store everything, but it was absolutely amazing to get this donation.

"It's a fantastic gesture by John and the amount of money all these dresses and suits are worth is astronomical."

Lee Nicholson with some of the 100 donated prom dresses.

With research showing the average cost for a teenage girl to enjoy her prom is £400 and £240 for boys, it's a cost which prohibits some youngsters from being able to attend - something which John is acutely aware of.

He said: "When my own daughter went to her prom we paid around £400 for her dress and it was only worn once. The cost to cover everything is massive and some families simply can't afford it."

While John did have the option of selling the garments, after reading the article and contacting Lee he wanted to "give something back to the community" and even arranged for his delivery drivers to transport the items to Building Blocks.

John said: "I think this is brilliant idea and it's a nice feeling to know that kids will get to go to their ball when they may otherwise have struggled to do so."

Lee added: "It's amazing to think how many young people these dresses and suits are going to help and there's different styles to suit everyone's tastes.

"We plan on getting the garments cleaned so they can be used again in years to come and this will really make a big difference for local families."

On Saturday (February 17) Building Blocks held an open day for youngsters and their families to come and choose a prom dress or suit ahead of their big night.

One of those was 15-year-old Poppy May-Heels, 15, from Washington Academy, who said: "I chose this particular dress as it's slim and I like the colour.

"I know what a big expense buying a dress would be for my parents and a number of my friends have said the same.

"I think this is a great idea as people don't have to spend a large amount on a dress for what would be worn for just one night." Mum Billie Heels, 39, said: "This initiative is a real Godsend as a lot of families simply can't afford such a big expense for one night.

"We were looking at having to pay around five or six-hundred-pounds for a dress." The community hub has also been contacted by a number of local hairdressers and beauticians who are offering reduced rate hair and make-up services.

Lee said: "We are collating a list of different hair and beauty experts we can direct people towards for a reduced rate service.

"All teenage girls are going to want the hair style and make-up to go with their prom dress."

Anyone wishing to donate prom dresses, suits and shoes can drop them off at Building Blocks Day Centre or can contact Lee on the centre's Facebook page,

The page will also have details of upcoming open days for families to select dresses and suits.

Anyone needing support ahead of prom nights can also contact Lee via the Facebook page.