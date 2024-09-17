Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city looks set for an economic boom this month as thousands of students return to the University of Sunderland, including new starters.

Figures published in the University of Sunderland’s financial report for 2022/23 included the most recent research which showed that international students alone had benefited the local economy by “more than £153million” during the previous academic year.

With this week having been designated as freshers week, thousands of new students have been arriving in the city with bars, cafes and restaurants set for a bumper injection of cash.

This year’s freshers arrival coincides with Sunderland Restaurant week which will see special deals across the city on food and drink.

With the the development of Sheepfolds Stables and new bars such as the Keel Tavern in Keel Square, students arriving in 2024 can embrace the regeneration of the hospitality industry taking place across the city.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland’s Business Improvement District, said: “Freshers’ Week is of great importance to the city centre. Many of the students may not have visited Sunderland before and it’s wonderful to see them exploring and getting their bearings.

“They give the city centre a huge injection of energy, enthusiasm and excitement. And, of course, on a commercial level they are potential customers and service users, so we make a great effort to welcome them and make it as easy as possible for them to find their way around and access everything that is available to them.”

Many of the city’s most popular brands will also be represented at Wednesday’s (September 18) Sunderland Students’ Union Freshers’ Fair.

President of activities, Prince Ikechi, said: “We’re incredibly excited about the range of events and activities that we’ve got lined up for students during Your Freshers. Our 29 events across the week, which is in partnership with Independent, offer something for everyone, and we can’t wait to welcome students to Sunderland.

“A particular highlight of the week is always Your Freshers’ Fair. We’re delighted that a great selection of fantastic brands and organisations will be joining us to tell students about what they do and, of course, offer them lots of freebies.”