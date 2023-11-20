'The best thing about this school is how much everyone cares'

Thorney Close Primary School headteacher Catherine Jones said there were “tears of happiness” after the school’s recent good Ofsted judgement.

Inspectors described how pupils “thrive” at a school “where learning blossoms” and where the children’s behaviour is “exemplary”.

Lead inspector Kate Longstaff was impressed with the school’s “ambitious curriculum” which "meets the needs" of its pupils - including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) - and where the children “enjoy learning”.

Ms Longstaff said: “Leaders have carefully considered the knowledge that they want children to learn and remember. ‘Memory joggers’ help pupils to revisit important knowledge and recall their previous learning and teachers present new learning clearly to pupils.

“Teachers check to see what pupils have remembered and they use the outcomes of these checks to adapt the next steps in their teaching.

“Pupils with SEND receive effective support. Those pupils who attend the provision for children with hearing impairments are fully integrated within the life of the school and access all educational experiences.”

Thorney Close Primary School headteacher Catherine Jones and pupils celebrate their good Ofsted judgement.

Ms Longstaff also commended the school for the development of children’s literacy.

She added: “Early reading is given high priority at the school and the approach to teaching is effective.

“Staff throughout the school choose high quality texts to promote a love of reading. “Teachers ensure that the books pupils read match the sounds they know and this helps pupils to learn how to read fluently.

“Pupils who need extra support with reading receive the help they need from well-trained staff. Pupils are confident and keen to talk about the books they have read.”

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Mrs Jones said: “We know we are a good school, but it’s nice to have someone external rubber stamp this.

“The report was very complimentary and it was lovely for the staff to hear this and there were a few tears of happiness when we got the feedback.”

Mrs Jones was particularly pleased the report recognised how “staff go the extra mile” and that relationships established are a “strength of the school”.

While the overall judgement was good, provision for personal development was deemed to be “outstanding” with inspectors highlighting the wide range of extracurricular clubs to “develop pupils' talents and interests.

Mrs Jones added: “We like to take the children on as many visits as possible and since September the children have been on a host of trips including Durham Cathedral, Roker Beach, the source of the River Wear and Eden Camp.”

The good outcome was certainly given the seal of approval by the judges who matter most - the children.

Jake Taylorson, 11, said: “I’m really proud and everyone should be proud of the judgement. This is a good school and I really like it.”

Macie Johnston, 11, said: “It makes me feel proud of myself and the school. The inspectors came into some of my lessons and asked if I felt safe.

“I told them I can always go to my teachers if I need help.”

Gracie Green, eight, added: “I think everyone should feel proud of themselves and everything about this school is really good.

“The best thing about this school is how much everyone cares - it’s like a big family. The teachers make lessons fun and the good is really well deserved.”