Headteacher describes 'emotional moment' as school gets good Ofsted judgement

'Staff always have the children’s best interests at heart'

Easington Colliery Primary School headteacher Rachel Francis said it was "an emotional moment" when they found out they had been judged as good in all areas following their latest Ofsted report.

Inspectors highlighted the "positive relationships" between pupils and adults, with leaders having high aspirations and expectations which pupils "respond to well".

The report also praised the school's curriculum for meeting the "individual needs" of the pupils.

After being informed of the judgement, Mrs Francis said: "I'm so proud that the amazing work that my staff do was validated in what was a really positive Ofsted experience.

"Every single person works tirelessly in this school to make sure that our pupils get the very best care and guidance and it was great to be able to showcase that and for it to be recognised.

"It was a very emotional moment for us all because the inspectors were clear they had seen staff really making a difference and it was evident from the feedback they gave that they could see that pupils in our school are proud to be who they are and know they can be whoever and whatever they want to be."

Easington Colliery Primary School headteacher Rachel Francis celebrates the school's good Ofsted report with pupils.

Lead inspector Anne Vernon was particularly fulsome in her praise for the development of children's literacy and support for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Ms Vernon said: "The teaching of phonics and early reading is a priority for the school and a love of reading builds from the moment children join early years.

"Phonics teaching is highly effective. Staff are skilled and support pupils to become fluent readers.

"Pupils with SEND make good progress because the school knows their individual needs very well.

"The school adapts the delivery of the curriculum purposefully so that pupils with SEND can access the same ambitious curriculum as their classmates."

Ofsted's parent survey reflected the positive views families have of the school with one parent commenting ‘staff always have children’s best interests at heart' and 'go above and beyond' to support pupils.

Mrs Francis was particularly pleased the report recognised how 'each person is appreciated for their individuality' and the positive feelings of staff.

She said: "The fact that inspectors mentioned the 'staff are proud to be part of our school' was particularly pleasing, because it's incredibly important to me that we appreciate and celebrate staff and pupils for who they are and what they bring to the school.

"Pupils achieve well academically, but we are clear on our mission to first ensure that pupils are emotionally literate and grow healthily into adulthood as well-rounded, respectful individuals, who will contribute positively to their community and beyond."

The school was also praised for the "many wider opportunities beyond the classroom" including clubs and community projects.