Staff ‘thrilled’ after Sunderland nursery achieves fifth successive outstanding Ofsted
Staff at Pennywell Early Years Centre were “absolutely thrilled” after the school’s nursery was judged to be outstanding following its latest Ofsted inspection – the fifth successive time it has been awarded this judgement.
The report highlighted how children “thrive” at this “incredibly caring” nursery and commended the dedication and knowledge of the staff who go “above and beyond” to support both the children and their families.
Inspectors also praised the “exceptionally high levels of engagement” demonstrated by the children and the “excellent” relationships established with staff.
After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Claire Nicholson said: “Everyone worked incredibly hard and was absolutely thrilled. The staff were really happy but also relieved as you never quite know what judgement you will get.
"The children were keen to learn and really showed their best on the day. Everything we do is for the benefit of the children and this is reflected in the report. “We also do a lot of work with the children on healthy lifestyles. We were recently awarded the Food and Nutrition Charter Mark and this was also picked up in the report.”
Lead inspector Elizabeth Fish was fulsome in her praise of the nursery’s curriculum and the role of staff in developing children’s learning.
She said: “Staff interactions with children are of an exceptionally high quality. Staff working with older children ask thought-provoking questions to encourage them to express their thoughts and ideas.
"Staff working with younger children focus on teaching children key vocabulary. This helps children make rapid progress in their communication. The curriculum is extremely well thought out. The curriculum intent is clear through the wealth of stimulating activities staff provide. For example, staff focus specifically on developing children's physical skills.”
The report also praised the children’s behaviour, which was described as “polite and well mannered”, and the “incredibly rich” experiences afforded to the children “beyond their everyday life”.
Ms Fish added: “Since the pandemic, the nursery have re-created the beach and woods in the garden, so that they can continue to provide experiences for children that they would not normally have.”
Inspectors also highlighted the “exceptional” support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and the “excellent relationships” established with parents.