Tips to prepare your children for heading back to school
Seven tips to help you prepare your children for heading back to school
As the summer holidays soon draw to a close, it is time to start thinking about returning to school which not all children will like the idea of.
With six weeks of lie-ins, having fun and no homework it can be a culture shock getting back into a routine as the new academic year is just around the corner.
Although some children will be eager to head back to school, there will be some wishing those summer holidays would never end. Have no fear, we have put together seven tips to help prepare your children for the new term.
Most Popular
-
1
The latest Ofsted rating for every Sunderland school as children get set to return to classes
-
2
GCSE RESULTS DAY 2022: Washington Academy students talk about overcoming Covid challenges to achieve GCSE results to be proud of
-
3
The Sunderland schools judged outstanding by Ofsted
-
4
Pupils excluded for breaching Covid rules
-
5
First News: Schoolgirl enjoys space chat
1) Get them back into a routine – Introduce some early mornings so they can get back into the swing of waking up early and feeling refreshed for school.
2) Discuss any concerns – Ask your child about how they are feeling returning to school. It can be daunting starting a new school or going for the first time so check to see if they have any concerns about their first day.
3) Keep them in the know – Many children don’t like change, or worry about things they don’t know about. Let them know about what will happen once they go back to school so they know what to expect.
4) Do a practise run – Get them to wear their uniform and pack their school bag to get them into the mindset of returning to school so it won’t feel so strange on their first day.
5) Be excited – Children pick up on emotions so fill them with positivity about returning to school and so they start their first day in a good mood.
6) Set realistic academic goals – Let your children know that it is important they try their best in their schoolwork and what you expect of them such as doing homework before watching televison.
7) Communicate with teachers – Start off the school year in the right way by staying in contact with teachers to check your child’s progress but to keep them in their know about any situations that may affect their schoolwork.