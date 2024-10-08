Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at New Silksworth Academy were “elated” after Ofsted judged that both the infant and junior academies continue to be good schools.

The schools were both subject to a Section 8 inspection which assesses whether outstanding or good schools have retained this judgement.

If inspectors feel standards have improved or deteriorated then a full Section 5 inspection is triggered which will usually take place in the next one to two years.

New Silksworth Academy headteacher Emma Robins celebrating the schools' Ofsted reports with the children. | sn

While both academies continue to be good schools, lead inspector Katie Spurr said: “The evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade for the infant school might be outstanding if a graded (section 5) inspection were carried out now.”

Both schools are overseen by headteacher Emma Robins who said: “The reports reflect all of the hard work that we as a school community continue to deliver together.

“I am thrilled that His Majesty's Inspectors recognised our high aspirations, our ambitious curriculum, our strong, inclusive provision, and our warm relationships.

“It has been an incredible journey for our schools.

“The Infant Academy was judged to be inadequate prior to joining the Extol Trust in 2016, so to receive an outcome where inspectors recognise that it might be outstanding if it had been a graded inspection is remarkable and is testament to the whole New Silksworth Academy team.”

New Silksworth Academy headteacher Emma Robins. | sn

Both reports highlighted how “reading runs through everything at New Silksworth Academy”.

Ms Spurr added: “The school has ensured that reading and stories are at the heart of pupils’ daily experiences.

“Pupils enjoy a book and a bagel each morning and they talk with excitement about the stories that adults share with them.

“Pupils of all ages learn poems by heart and they understand why reading is important.”

The report described how pupils across both schools “behave extremely well” and how staff are “exceptionally ambitious for what children will achieve”.

Ms Spurr highlighted provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is a “considerable strength of the school”.

She said: “Pupils with SEND access the same curriculum as their peers. The school has ensured that staff are well trained to identify and support pupils with a wide range of needs.

“Parents express their appreciation for the support provided by the school. The school ensures that pupils with SEND are fully involved in all aspects of school life.”

New Silksworth Academy has also won the approval of the judges who matter most - the children.

Year 6 pupil Amy Bowes, 10, said: “It makes me feel happy to come to a good school. I’m proud to come here.

“This is a very friendly school and I love reading.”

River Anthony, 10, said: “I’m proud to come to a good school. The best thing is that the teachers make the lessons fun.”

Sophia Paige, 10, added: “I feel happy and safe in this school. My favourite subject is maths and the teachers make lessons interesting and fun.”

The report also highlighted how teachers across both the infant and junior academies are “extremely proud to be part of this school community”.

Ms Robins said: “I am very proud of the whole school community and it’s a real privilege to be headteacher at New Silksworth Academy.

“Everyone is committed to provide the best everyday, so the whole team continued to simply do what they do best during the inspections, and thankfully that was recognised.

“Staff were elated when they heard the outcomes of the inspections. We are very proud to do our job; to make such a difference to so many lives - that is why we do what we do.

“I know our parents and carers are also proud of our inclusive and caring ethos.”

The infant and junior academies are part of New Silksworth Academy, but were inspected as two separate schools.

Both schools are overseen by Ms Robins and are part of the Extol Trust.