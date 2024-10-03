Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland families with children who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are set to benefit from two new facilities this academic year thanks to a £1.2m investment.

Hudson Road Primary School in Hendon has opened its doors to a brand new dedicated space for Social Emotional Mental Health (SEMH) provision, while Mill Hill Primary School in Doxford unveiled its new additional resourced provision for children with autism.

The new facilities will provide support to 32 children with additional needs and increase teaching specialism within the schools to the benefit of all pupils.

Cathy Westgate, headteacher at Hudson Road Primary School with Pamela Robertson, Strategic SEND Lead for Together for Children and Councillor Michael Butler at Hudson Road’s new Social Emotional Mental Health (SEMH) space. | Sunderland City Council

The SEMH provision at Hudson Road is in the former Bright Stars Nursery. It will offer an alternative environment which children can access alongside mainstream classrooms to support their individual learning and emotional needs.

Mill Hill Primary School’s autism provision has been built in an unused classroom and includes outdoor space, sensory space and bespoke teaching opportunities based on the individual need assessments of pupils.

The site will support a further 16 primary-school-aged children who have autism and associated difficulties with communication and interaction.

The council has invested over £24m in developing Sunderland’s Special Educational Needs and Pupil Referral Unit provisions in the past five years. This has resulted in 272 new places for children with SEND in the city with a further 200 existing places being recreated in greatly improved buildings.

Pamela Robertson, Strategic SEND Lead for Together for Children said: "Our long-term strategy at TfC is to deliver SEND provisions within our existing schools where possible.

“We know this offers the best support for the children themselves and their parents and carers, and we are delighted to have been able to deliver facilities in both Mill Hill and Hudson Road.

"Both schools have a fantastic track record of support and inclusion, and the two new sites will offer the right mix of mainstream education and personalised support to meet the individual needs of the children in the school.

“We have the full backing of both schools and governors, and it was wonderful to see the children start to arrive at both."

In the las six years the city has seen an increase of 85 per cent in the number of children with Educational Health Care Plans, which equates to 1,137 more children, meaning demand for specialist support is higher than ever before.

Councillor Michael Butler, Sunderland City Council's Children’s Services, Child Poverty and Skills Portfolio Holder added: "The opening of two new SEND focused facilities in Sunderland highlights our ongoing commitment to expanding opportunities for families in the area.

"We are committed to inclusion, providing high quality facilities and working with partners across Sunderland to support young people with SEND needs and their families.

“Most importantly, our goal is to ensure that children and young people are happy, safe, and healthy. These new provisions offer tailored support in a familiar environment, empowering young people to thrive."

The council has also recently approved a £850,000 grant for an autism facility in Coalfields, Hetton.