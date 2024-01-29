Staff at Sunderland special school 'absolutely thrilled' after good Ofsted judgement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at North View Academy are "absolutely thrilled" after Ofsted inspectors judged the school to be good in all areas following its latest inspection.

Inspectors visiting the special school, which supports children with emotional and learning needs, highlighted how pupils "rise" to the expectations of staff which enables children to "achieve their full potential".

Lead inspector Catherine Beard commended the school for its development of a "broad and ambitious curriculum".

School Council pupils join SEND coordinator Dan Moreno, Senior Leader Lisa Winship and Floyd the school dog to celebrate their good Ofsted.

She said: "Leaders have designed the curriculum to help all pupils prepare for their next stage in education.

"The school’s curriculum specifies what individual pupils must know and leaders have planned this learning carefully so that, in most subjects, pupils build their subject knowledge and skills over time.

"Leaders have developed a carefully considered approach to the teaching of reading. This begins at the earliest stages, where pupils enjoy sharing stories with an adult.

"Staff match the books for those at the earliest stages of reading to pupils’ interests and the sounds that they know. This helps pupils to develop reading fluency over time."

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Gary Mellefont said: "We are really pleased with the report and I'm extremely proud of the staff and children.

"The staff are thrilled with the outcome. We work so hard for the children and we know we are good but it's great to have Ofsted come in and recognise this and the fact we are doing a good job.

"It's a good feeling to know everything we are doing has paid off."

Mr Mellefont was most pleased that inspectors recognised the "caring and strong relationships" established between staff and children and the good behaviour of pupils.

He said: "We are a school which is educating children with emotional and social needs and so to hear the behaviour of our children is good and they are 'calm' in school and 'respectful' of each other is very pleasing.

"I'm also pleased that inspectors recognised the strong and positive relationships between the staff and children as this is vital when teaching children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

"We need to know them inside out, what engages them and what makes them anxious, in order to get the best out of them."

Ms Beard was also fulsome in her praise of the school's provision for personal development.

She said: "Leaders and staff promote pupils’ personal development effectively and pupils benefit from the many enrichment activities offered by the school, including talking time for a ‘Hug in a Mug’, acts of kindness, celebrations and attending the sports ability festival. "Pupils also experience many trips and visits, including trips to the zoo, park and local sports grounds.

"These memorable experiences enhance pupils’ learning well."