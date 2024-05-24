Staff at Sunderland school 'thrilled' after good Ofsted judgement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents said the school has made a ‘positive difference’ to their children’s wellbeing.

Barbara Priestman Academy’s executive headteacher Adele Pearson-Atkinson said she is “thrilled” after the school was judged to be good following its latest Ofsted inspection.

The school, which is part of the Ascent Academies Trust, caters for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and in particular those children who are autistic.

Executive headteacher Adele Pearson-Atkinson celebrating the school's good Ofsted report with pupils.

Inspectors described how children feel safe, “enjoy” learning, and “engage positively” with their teachers and staff.

The report also highlighted how parents and carers “speak highly of the positive difference that the school has made to their children’s well-being and development”.

Inspectors also praised the pupils for their good behaviour and their respectful attitude to each other and staff.

They commended the “high expectations of staff” and the “calm and purposeful” atmosphere in lessons.

After being informed of the judgement, Ms Pearson-Atkinson said: “We are absolutely thrilled to once again be judged as a good school. I’m particularly pleased that the inspectors recognised our aim to help create ‘wonderful adults’ is at the heart of everything we do.

“When staff were informed of the judgement they were pleased their dedication and efforts have been recognised and had a real sense of pride.”

Lead inspector David Mills was particularly fulsome in his praise of the school’s “ambitious curriculum”, which has been reviewed and redeveloped, as well as extracurricular provision for pupils.

He said: “Leaders have strengthened the curriculum to better meet the needs of pupils’ SEND. Leaders have mapped out what pupils will learn across subjects and curriculum pathways.

“Leaders are mindful of pupils’ SEND and have considered what pupils should know and remember carefully. Where appropriate, this leads to qualifications and accreditation. This includes the curriculum for students in the sixth form. Most subjects are highly developed and embedded.

“Pupils also benefit from a wide range of personal development opportunities which include residential trips and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

“Some pupils enjoy experiences such as performing in dance shows, while enrichment clubs help to further develop pupils’ talents and interests.

“Members of the student council are proud they have had a say in improving their school’s outdoor spaces.”

Mr Mills also highlighted the priority placed on developing pupils’ communication skills and how “reading is an important part of the curriculum”.

Inspectors praised the focused support received by sixth form students in helping them to be well prepared for when they leave school.

They said: “The independent travel training programme helps students learn to travel by themselves so that they develop the confidence to get to college or work.

“Students study a range of accredited courses and complete work placements. These experiences help students to develop the skills they need to be successful.