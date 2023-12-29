'Pupils recognise the positive impact the school has on their lives'

Headteacher at The Link School, Donna Walker, said staff are "over the moon" after the setting was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

The school is a pupil referral unit which supports children struggling in mainstream education.

Inspectors described how pupils "like the calm, peaceful atmosphere and small class sizes" and "recognise the positive impact the school has on their lives".

Mindfulness practitioner Nicole Hackett with pupils Adam, Jayden and Robert.

The report also highlighted how pupils "make up lost ground from their previously disrupted schooling" and are "well prepared" to rejoin mainstream education.

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Donna Walker said: "We are over the moon with the judgement which really highlights the progress we have made and the journey we have been on.

"When the staff were informed of the outcome there were lots of smiles and tears of happiness.

"The report was a real validation of the hard work they have put in with the children and their families.

"We also have a really strong and supportive governing body and have worked closely with Together for Children."

The Link School. Photograph: Google Maps

Ms Walker was "most pleased" that inspectors recognised the strong relationships between staff and students, with the report highlighting how pupils "recognise how much the staff care for them".

Inspectors also commended the school on its "increasingly broad and ambitious" curriculum which "equips pupils with a secure grasp of English and mathematics".

Behaviour and personal development of pupils was also identified as a strength of the school.

Lead inspector John Lucas said: "The school provides impressive provision for pupils’ personal development. A well thought-out mindfulness programme supports pupils to reflect on and manage their emotions and actions.

"As part of the curriculum offer, pupils gain valuable experience of life in the local community through, for example, visits to local landmarks.

"Older pupils receive well-judged careers guidance and experience of the world of work. They learn relevant vocational subjects and this supports many to continue with their education when they leave the school.

"Pupils receive the support that they need to manage their behaviour. Staff model the positive attitudes they expect of pupils. Therefore, the longer pupils are at the school, the better they behave.

"Lessons are typically positive and productive with plenty of good humoured discussions."