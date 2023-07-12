It was a Section 8 inspection, which looks to check that ‘good’ standards have been maintained since a school’s last inspection.

However, Ofsted inspectors were so impressed with what they saw that they feel the school is now ready for a Section 5 full inspection with a high level of confidence that St Aidan’s has the potential to gain an outstanding judgement.

Lead inspector, Matthew Vellensworth, said in his report: “There is more than enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school would be judged outstanding if we were to carry out a full inspection.”

Inspectors highlighted the “exemplary” behaviour of pupils and the “high expectations” of staff and praised the “kind, respectful and caring” relationships established between adults and children.

Mr Vellensworth was fulsome in his praise of the school’s curriculum and in particular the development of children’s literacy.

He said: “The ambition of the curriculum is exceptional. Leaders have identified the foundational knowledge that all pupils need in each subject area.

“There is absolute clarity about what pupils should learn and when. The reading curriculum is highly ambitious. Pupils engage with scholarly texts in lessons and read with their form tutors every day.

“Leaders identify those pupils that need further support with reading and targeted, regular intervention is delivered as part of the school literacy strategy which helps these pupils to access the planned curriculum.”

After receiving the report, headteacher Glenn Sanderson said: “We are delighted that inspectors saw in our school what every visitor sees, a learning community in which all individuals are provided with the opportunity to flourish.

“We unapologetically have the highest of expectations and aspirations for every individual, with practices and routines which demand and nurture a strong sense of moral purpose. We feel the report encapsulates everything we have achieved together.

“We are incredibly proud of the learning community we have created here at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy and are thrilled inspectors were so positive about what we do day in and day out.”

St Aidan’s Catholic Academy headteacher Glenn Sanderson.

Inspectors highlighted how the underlying ethos is built on the school’s core values of of trust, hard work and fairness and commended the holistic development of children which “ensures that pupils are incredibly well prepared for life after they leave the school”.

St Aidan’s Catholic Academy is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust (BCCET).