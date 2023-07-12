Much-loved Sunderland teacher retiring after 33 years at the same school

Mrs Stockdale joined St Paul’s C of E Primary School in Ryhope in 1990, taking up her first teaching post after graduating from the University of Manchester.

After three decades at the chalk face, Mrs Stockdale has seen a lot of changes, including the name of the school.

She said: "When I first started a lot of the classrooms were prefab buildings and the school was called Ryhope C of E School.

"There have been big changes in the curriculum but the biggest change has been in the use of technology. We didn't have a teachers' photocopier when I started and so I used to use an old wind around printing machine.

"There was no interactive whiteboard and there was only one old BBC computer which was shared and had to be wheeled from classroom to classroom."

After 33 years at the same school, Mrs Stockdale is now finding herself teaching the children of some of the pupils she taught earlier on in her career.

She said: "I really feel like part of the community and it's a real privilege when parents I used to teach come up and speak with me about now teaching their children.

"I even have grandparents who want to chat about when I taught their children."

While looking forward to spending more time with family and jetting off to Rhodes in September - where she won't "have to pay a school holiday premium" - Debra said she has "mixed feelings" to be entering her final week in the profession.

She added: "I've spent a long time in this school and I will really miss the children, who've been a delight to teach, and the amazing staff. They are the two things that have kept me here. When I started 33 years ago I had no idea I would spend my whole career here but it's such a nice place to work I had no reason to leave."

Debra Stockdale is joined by staff and children to celebrate her retirement.

Mrs Stockdale will certainly be missed by the children at the school.

Year 6 pupil Millie Ayre, 11, said: "She is always nice and kind to people and makes lessons fun."

Classmate George Crosby, 11, said: "She has a great sense of humour. I remember when Mrs Street fell over. It was really funny and Mrs Stockdale was laughing."

Mason Thomson, 11, added: "Mrs Stockdale is always really patient and caring."

It's a sentiment shared by headteacher Lisa Quinn-Briton.

