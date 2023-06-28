Inspectors deemed that Trinity Academy New Bridge in Hylton Castle, Sunderland, is required to improve its quality of education which has led to the same overall judgement.

It was the first inspection of the school since it reopened as part of the Trinity Academy Newcastle Trust. In 2018 the then New Bridge Academy was judged inadequate by inspectors.

Inspectors recognised the majority of pupils have experienced previous long term absence from secondary school and that the school is “on a journey of improvement” with leaders “working towards improving the quality of education”.

However, despite acknowledging the ongoing redesigning of the curriculum, inspectors identified this as an ongoing weakness in some subjects.

Lead inspector Stephanie Innes-Taylor said: “Leaders have not clearly identified the essential knowledge that they want pupils to learn in every subject.

“Where this is done in more detail, for example in physical education and science, pupils build knowledge and skills over time.

“In other subjects including English and mathematics, this work is not complete. Sometimes, teachers teach topics of learning in a different order.

“For some pupils, this means that they do not have the knowledge they need to build effectively on their prior learning.”

Developing children’s literacy was also highlighted as an area of concern.

Ms Innes-Taylor said: “Many pupils arrive at the school with limited reading skills and the importance of reading is not well promoted.

“Children do not read often enough and some pupils do not learn the skills they need to apply their phonic knowledge effectively.”

The report did highlight how leaders have “begun to improve this” with a range of new texts in the school library for pupils to enjoy.

Inspectors did identify the curriculum provision for pupils’ personal development as a ‘good’ strength of the school.

The report stated: “Pupils develop an age-appropriate understanding of relationships, sex and health education.

“They take part in residential experiences and opportunities are planned to enhance their cultural experiences and personal growth.

“These include visits to the theatre and residential opportunities. There is a suitable programme to help pupils to make informed choices about their future careers.”

Despite the overall judgement, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management were also deemed to be good.

Ms Innes-Taylor said: “There is a calm, purposeful atmosphere. Staff have high expectations for pupils. They help them to manage their behaviour.

“Relationships between pupils and staff are positive. Incidents of poor behaviour and bullying are dealt with effectively and pupils say that they feel safe and that they have trusted adults they can talk to.

“Leaders know what needs to be done and are making ambitious and sustainable improvements.”

Acting executive headteacher Mark Flint was pleased with the progress represented in the report since joining the Trust and has vowed to continue the school's journey of improvement.

He said: “We’re thrilled with our latest Ofsted report and are really pleased that the comments of the inspector recognise the hard work and progress we have made over the last couple of years.

