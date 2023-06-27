Headteacher 'delighted' at school's good Ofsted judgement
Ofsted inspectors have described how children at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Primary School are "happy and enjoy coming to school” after judging the setting to be good following its latest inspection.
The report highlighted how children at the Peterlee school are “caring, considerate and supportive of each other” in a “welcoming and rich learning” environment and that ”children are wholly at the centre of all the school’s work”.
Inspectors also identified a strong emphasis which is placed on the development of pupils’ literacy with a love of reading fostered “from the moment children start nursery”.
Lead inspector Lynn Chambers also highlighted the underlying religious ethos which runs through the school and the strong leadership which was judged as outstanding.
She said: “Leaders have a clear vision for the school. They know their pupils and school community well and are determined that all pupils receive a broad and ambitious curriculum.
“The school’s mantra, ‘Christ at the centre, children at the heart’, is securely lived out at this school.”
Ms Chambers praised the “exemplary support” provided to vulnerable families and commended the school’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)
The report highlighted how SEND pupils achieve well as teachers “effectively adapt the curriculum to support them with appropriately matched resources, additional adult support and focused intervention”.
After receiving the report Executive headteacher Marie Graham said: “We are delighted with our most recent Ofsted report. The report acknowledges the hard work and progress we, as a school, have made.
“The report also recognised how relationships are fostered with parents and carers and leaders have high expectations and ambitions for all pupils.
“We would like to thank all the pupils, parents, staff and governors for their continued support and dedication to the school.”
The school is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.