See BBC Radio's Lauren Laverne help promote Sunderland to prospective students
One of the city’s most famous daughters, Lauren Laverne, is helping to showcase city’s university to prospective new students as part of a promotional video.
Lauren is one of the University of Sunderland’s most celebrated honorary graduates after a successful career, initially as a singer and guitarist in the the band Kenickie, and more recently as a television presenter and DJ.
Lauren, who used to attend St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy, is currently the host of the BBC Radio 6 Breakfast Show and Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.
After narrating the video Lauren said: "To be able to showcase my home city, to show how it's evolved - and the University's significant part in that evolution - was too good to miss.”
Read More
The video features popular attractions including Seaburn Beach, Roker Pier, new Northern Spire Bridge and scenes from nights out in the city’s restaurants and bars.
After showcasing the array of professional training qualifications on offer at the University, Lauren highlights the role the university has played in launching many successful careers, including Radio 1 presenter and University of Sunderland graduate Jordan North.
Jordan began his career as a presenter on Spark, the university’s official radio station, and in September he returned to officially open the station’s new Studio 5 at the David Puttnam Media Centre.
During the video Lauren says: “Truth be told, our greatest achievements, what we are most proud of is simple – you.
"The reason you came here is to go somewhere and the reason we are here is to get you there. Together from day one.”