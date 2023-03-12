The Seaham based school and their gymnastics coach, Francesca Scarr, took six teams covering Year 1 to Year 6 to the Key Steps competition run by the Easington School Sports Partnership.

Leading up to the competition, the young gymnasts “worked incredibly hard on their floor and vault routines” and all the hard work paid off, taking a staggering 42% of the available medals.

Year 6 solo gymnast, Liam Wallace, won a silver medal for a routine he choreographed himself.

The 11-year-old said: “I’m proud of myself and the other pupils who took part. It was a nerve-wracking but fun day and we couldn’t have done it without Miss Scarr.”

The Year 1 and 2 teams won both gold and silver medals for their routines, while the Year 3 and 4 teams both won a second place silver medal and one of the Year 5 and 6 teams took home the bronze.

St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School pupils show off some of their medals.

Elaine Parlett, deputy headteacher of St Cuthbert’s, said: “This was a fantastic achievement and the children faced some tough competition.

“We are incredibly proud of our gymnasts. They’ve been enthusiastic about extra sessions and clubs and all really pulled together as teams. It was lovely to hear so many positive comments about their teamwork and great sporting attitude as well.

"I’m sure they would all join me in saying a huge thank you to Miss Scarr, our fantastic teaching assistant and gymnastics coach.”