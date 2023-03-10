Sunderland children give a helping hand to bees as part of British Science Week

Pictured are school children and staff from Life Science Centre, Newcastle joined forces today, 10 March, to create an urban bee garden. Pupils from Barnwell Academy, Houghton le Spring, and Central Walker Church of England Primary School, Newcastle, planted a variety of flowering shrubs in Times Square, outside the science centre, to mark the start of British Science Week - a ten-day celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths. The plants were specially selected by the Life team to ensure they bloom and provide food for bees throughout the year. Ben Rutherford-Orrock from Life said: “Almost 90% of wild plants and 75% of global crops depend on animal pollination* and the wild bee population is in decline. Even in the heart of the city, whether it’s here in Times Square, in a school yard or in a window box at home, we can all do our bit to encourage and nurture the wild bee population. The snowy weather we’re experiencing at the moment means it’s even more important to have food that’s high in pollen and nectar, readily available for bees. Spring bulbs like snowdrops and crocus are perfect for this as they flower early.” See copy by North News

Pupils from Barnwell Academy, Houghton, teamed up with children from Central Walker Church of England Primary School, Newcastle, to plant a variety of flowering shrubs in Times Square, outside the Life Science Centre in Newcastle.

The plants were specially selected by the Life team to ensure they bloom and provide food for bees throughout the year.

Ben Rutherford-Orrock from Life said: “Almost 90% of wild plants and 75% of global crops depend on animal pollination and the wild bee population is in decline.

"Even in the heart of the city, whether it’s here in Times Square, in a school yard or in a window box at home, we can all do our bit to encourage and nurture the wild bee population.

"The snowy weather we’re experiencing at the moment means it’s even more important to have food that’s high in pollen and nectar, readily available for bees.

"Spring bulbs like snowdrops and crocus are perfect for this as they flower early.”

Pupils also met with scientists and researchers who have contributed to Life’s new Science Now! Hub, which highlights local and cutting-edge research, with bees the current topic.

Pupils were also given trays of plants to create a bee-friendly garden back at school.

Some 800 pupils from schools across the region will be visiting Life for workshops and science centre visits during British Science Week which runs from March 10 to 19, 2023, celebrating science, technology, engineering and maths.