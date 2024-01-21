'To see this vision come to life and even surpass our expectations is brilliant'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children and staff at Richard Avenue Primary School were "absolutely amazed" after the city's mayor unveiled their new £80,000 Early Years Outdoor Area.

The eye-catching facility features a slide, climbing apparatus, obstacle course, mud kitchen and sand and water play areas.

Sunderland mayor, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, opening the new Early Years Outdoor Area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's also an outdoor learning classroom, allotment and child friendly learning dens as well as a mini tricycle track.

Money for the outdoor area was raised by the school though a range of fundraising activities with the unveiling marking the end of a year long journey.

The new Early Years Outdoor Area.

Head teacher Claire McKinney said: "We as a staff had a real input into what we wanted from the outdoor area and to see this vision come to life and even surpass our expectations is brilliant.

"It's absolutely amazing to see the end result and it was wonderful to have the mayor here to open it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our children deserve the best possible start in life and this helps us to achieve that."

Read More University of Sunderland performing arts students bring science to life in primary school roadshow

After the official opening, children from the school's nursery and Year R got the opportunity to put the new equipment to the test.

Miss McKinney said: "It's brilliant to see the children playing with smiles on their faces and also being physically active.

"The area has been designed based around our Early Years' curriculum. At this age, learning through imaginative play is so important and this new facility really enables our children to embrace this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd like to thank the school's governors for their support and this outdoor area will be used by our children for many years to come."

Headteacher Claire McKinney.

Helping to supervise the younger children were Year 6 head pupils Royal Orji and Zakwan Shahid.

Royal, 10, said: "We've seen from our classrooms the outdoor area being built and so it's really exciting to see it open.

"It's great to have a big space for so many children to have fun."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zakwan, 11, added: "I'm impressed and I think it will be really good for the Early Years children."

Nursery and Year R children enjoying the new outdoor area.

Performing the official ribbon cutting ceremony was the city's mayor, Cllr Dorothy Trueman.

Cllr Trueman said: "I'm very happy to be here today to open this Early Years Outdoor Area. This facility is absolutely fantastic.

"Unfortunately we can't let our children play outside like I did with mine. However, children learn through play so it's absolutely marvellous to see this area today."