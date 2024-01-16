Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Performing Arts students from the city's university are using the power of theatre to engage primary school children and immerse them in the world of science.

Over the next month, the students are going to be taking their Science Bods roadshow to 12 primary schools across the city and the tour kicked off today (Tuesday January 16) as the students performed at Redby Academy.

University of Sunderland Science Bods performing at Redby Academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using songs, interactive games and a whole host of props including a full size skeleton, the students put on a performance which covered a wide range of topics on the Key Stage 1 (Year 1 and 2) science curriculum.

The performance saw the students dance around the sun to show the earth's different seasons, dress as some of the different animals which inhabit in the world's great biomes, and act out the characteristics which represent different classifications of animals.

Third year student Lucy Bibby, 20, said: "I enjoyed the performance so much. I was nervous beforehand as I've never performed in front of young children and you just don't know how they will react.

"I really enjoyed it and it has made me think about going into a career working with primary school children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Using theatre and visual stimuli really helps to bring the curriculum to life."

Performing Arts student Lucy Bibby using the skeleton prop.

Part of the performance also included an interactive game for the children to learn about their different body parts and senses.

Year 2 pupil Freddie Gowland, 7, said: "I thought the show was really good and lots of fun. The best bit was learning about the skeleton as he was dancing and waving at us at the start.

"The games were also fun. Today I learnt about the difference between vertebrates and invertebrates."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Classmate Chloe Eloise Hall, 6, added: "I enjoyed the show, particularly when the seasons were circling around the sun.

"I like science, but this was a more interesting way of learning."

The interactive performance included participation from the children.

Following the performance, each student led a workshop of games and tasks to further develop some of the topics covered in the performance.

The performance follows on from other shows put on by performing arts students at Sunderland Schools including Eco Bods, Number Bods and Geography Bods as well as a pantomime performed to the children before the Christmas break.

The Science Bods at Redby Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Emms, senior lecturer in Performing Arts, said: "The university has to have transparency and visiting schools can help to engage a widening participation and raise aspirations for children.

"The use of performance helps to engage children in STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) and creates an environment where you often see less academic children thrive."

It's a sentiment shared by Redby Academy Key Stage 1 teacher, Sarah Scrafton, who said: "Theatre and performance is a visual experience and a brilliant way of engaging learners of all abilities.

"There was one boy who took part today who really struggles to record his understanding in the classroom, but it was amazing to see how he contributed today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the topics covered fit closely with what is on our science curriculum."