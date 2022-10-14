Sandra, who was from Silksworth, had been a longstanding teaching assistant at the school in Aycliffe Village in County Durham.

The special school is run by the North East Autism Society (NEAS) and caters for children on the autistic spectrum, a cause close to Sandra’s heart after having given 38 years of dedicated service to the charity.

Following the recent construction of the play area, staff and students at the school had a vote to decide what to call the new facility and unanimously decided on ‘Sandra’s Park’ in memory of almost four decades of her dedicated service.

The play area was officially opened by Sandra’s son, Ryan, and her husband of 25 years, Michael Smith, who has worked for the NEAS for 27 years.

Ryan said: “It’s a fantastic testament to the dedication and hard work she put into a job that she loved. The whole family is deeply touched.”

Michael Added: “She was never one to be in the limelight, but she would have been blown away to know that this had been done in her memory.

“It’s a beautiful way to remember her because it was always all about the children she looked after, and it’s wonderful to know that children will be having fun in Sandra’s Park for years to come.”

Sandra’s son, Ryan, and husband of 25 years, Michael, with the plaque in her honour at the opening of the new play area at Aycliffe School.

The moving opening ceremony was attended by former colleagues at the charity along with staff and students from the school.

NEAS chief executive, John Phillipson, said: “This is a special day because Sandra was a very special person, and I’m not at all surprised that the vote was to name the play area after her.

“Sandra worked in a range of our services during her career before coming to Aycliffe School, and she was always there, always caring, always smiling. This is the perfect way to remember her.”

'Sandra's Park' play area at Aycliffe School has been named after much-loved teaching assistant Sandra Smith.

As well as helping to name the play area, students also had an input into its design.

Pupils Luke, Mickie, Liam, Jonah, and Beau also read out their own tribute to Sandra which said: “We all miss you and will never forget our memories with you. Thank you for being you and helping us become who we are today.”

The school’s principal, Kirsty Carr, added: “Sandra is remembered by her colleagues at Aycliffe School as strong, loyal and hard-working, but it was her infectious sense of humour that made the biggest impression on those who knew her.”

The late Sandra Smith.

The play area was created with the support of two £10,000 donations by the Charles Sharland Trust, and the National Lottery Awards For All, while the William Webster Charitable Trust gave £3,000.

Mitsubishi Chemicals in Newton Aycliffe also donated £1,250, and office manager Jackie Brown and sales manager David Tindale, represented the company at the opening ceremony.

Jackie said: “We are close neighbours of the charity and we know what an impact it has on the local community, so it was a privilege to be here.”