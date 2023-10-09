Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thornhill Academy has opened its Wellbeing Centre to support pupils and their families with their mental and physical health.

The dedicated space will provide "essential advice, support, and guidance to students and their families".

The Wellbeing Centre will host a variety of professionals and agencies, offering group sessions, personalised one-on-one interventions, and open drop-in services.

School leaders have described its purpose as "to cater to the diverse needs of Thornhill’s community by adapting and expanding services as required".

Students have already benefited from youth drug and alcohol advice, counselling, health-related support and guidance on healthy relationships.

The centre has a school nurse offering onsite services and students can ask for support discretely by scanning QR codes placed throughout the school.

The centre has partnered with the mental health charity Washington Mind and also offers advice on how to access C-cards, enabling easy access to free contraception.

Following the opening, headteacher Sue Hamilton said: “This initiative reflects Thornhill's unwavering commitment to fostering a nurturing and supportive environment for all its school community.

“Good mental health is fundamental to learning and thriving. We want every student to feel valued and empowered to excel academically and personally.

"We're not just fostering successful learners, we're shaping resilient individuals ready to face life's challenges with confidence and compassion.”

The service extends to pupils' families who can "reach out to the school" in times of need and speak with a member of the pastoral team to arrange to access support.

The centre is still actively seeking new partnerships to support the "evolving needs of students and the wider community".