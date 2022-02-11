School breakfast club receives sponsorship from Greggs

Easington Colliery Primary School has been able to continue providing free breakfasts for pupils thanks to County Durham Redu Group’s sponsorship with Gregg’s Foundation.

The sponsorship runs for two years which will help provide free breakfast to struggling families. Easington Colliery Primary School is one of over 696 Breakfast Clubs across the UK being supported by Greggs Foundation and their sponsors.

If a child is hungry, they will find it harder to concentrate and learn. Greggs Foundation and Redu Group understand the impact a lack of nutrition can have upon a child’s academic performance and ultimately believe that every child should be given the opportunity to excel.

Easington Colliery Head Teacher Beverly Jones said: “Breakfast Club is an extremely important start to our school day, providing an opportunity for pupils to socialise with their friends and kick start their day with a nutritious breakfast.”

Redu Group CEO Gary Hunter, who’s children attend Easington Colliery Primary School is proud to sponsor the initiative, he said: “​​As both an entrepreneur and a father, I’m delighted to be able to give back to my local community by sponsoring Easington Colliery’s Breakfast Club in association with Greggs Foundation. A nutritious breakfast is key for learning and development – every child deserves the chance to thrive.”

Beverley added: “We are extremely grateful to Redu for their sponsorship. It’s a huge reassurance to know that we are supported in our efforts to ensure that all children have access to breakfast to ensure they are ready to learn and have a great start to their day.”

