Back in August 2021, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for 3 Woolwich Close in the Redhill ward.

The unit is part of an existing shopping parade in the Witherwack area and was most recently reinstated as an independent retail space.

New plans aimed to change the use of the unit to a hot food takeaway with a new kitchen space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After considering the application, Sunderland City Council’s planning authority approved it on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

People living nearby had been given the chance to have their say on the planning application before the decision was made.

In a decision notice published on the council’s website, planners said the use would be acceptable in principle and would “not result in unacceptable impacts upon the local community.”

The decision notice added that conditions would be used to “minimise any adverse harm to the amenity of the adjacent residents.”

This includes plans to reduce noise and odour being submitted and approved by the council before the hot food takeaway opens on site.

In addition, planners noted the plans complied with a key policy in the council’s Core Strategy and Development Plan, or ‘local plan,’ which seeks to resist hot food takeways in certain areas to help tackle childhood obesity.

Planners confirmed the use would be acceptable because there would be no school within 400 metres of the hot food takeway site.

The planning report goes on to say: “It is also noted that there is one other hot food outlet in the parade and although the parade is not allocated as a local centre it is considered that as a retail unit is retained, the use would be acceptable in principle.”

Approved opening hours for the hot food takeaway are 2pm to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

According to a planning application submitted to the council, two full-time employees are proposed for the new use.

For more information on the plans and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 21/02023/FUL

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.