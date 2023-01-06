Each September sees a new cohort of children enter the education system as their years of full time education begin, but parents and carers need to be switched on to the school process from as early as October to ensure their child gets a place at their preferred school.

With deadlines looming for infant, junior and primary school applications, this is everything you need to know about the application process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the window to apply for infant, primary and junior schools in Sunderland?

School applications: When is the deadline for primary and infant school applications in Sunderland

The application window opened on Monday, October 3 and is set to close on Sunday, January 15.

What aged children need to apply for infant, junior and primary schools?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current application process is available for families who have a child born between Saturday, September 1 2018 and Saturday, August 31 2019.

The next school year is set to begin in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do I apply for a child’s school place for September 2023?

All applications are completed through Sunderland City Council’s family portal. This is where residents can also view applications for free school meals and early education funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone looking to use the family portal needs to register if they haven’t already before applying.

What happens if I miss the deadline to apply for a school?

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the January deadline is passed it is no longer possible to apply for a school through the council’s family portal as that part of the system will close. If this happens parents or carers need to fill out a paper application form which can be requested by contacting Sunderland City Council directly.

If an application is received after the deadline is it less likely the child will be offered a place at their preferred school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will I found out my child’s school for September 2023?