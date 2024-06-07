'Sanctuary' status achieved by Sunderland College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It recognises and celebrates the achievements of students seeking sanctuary

Now a College of Sanctuary.

Sunderland College is among a group of educational establishments to be awarded College of Sanctuary (CoS) status, in recognition of its work to welcome refugees and help them settle and thrive within local communities.

Education Partnership North East (EPNE) is the first college group in the region to become a CoS. The group also includes Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Northumberland College

EPNE has pledged to provide support to people seeking sanctuary in the UK, raise awareness of the issues facing people in the asylum system, challenge misconceptions and build social cohesion.

CoS status is awarded by City of Sanctuary UK, a national network of organisations and services in every area and sector, including councils, universities, theatres and libraries which encourage inclusivity, compassion and solidarity with refugees and people seeking sanctuary.

Colleges of Sanctuary is an initiative to celebrate the good practice of further education Colleges who foster a culture of welcome and belonging for all.

Sunderland College works alongside many external agencies to ensure that students are aware of what support there is in the community and to support inclusion and belonging.

These include Friends of the Drop In (FODI), which aims to improve the mental health and wellbeing of asylum seeking and refugees in the area, and Young Asian Voices, a multicultural youth and community project.

Being a College of Sanctuary means “recognising and celebrating the achievements of students seeking sanctuary, as well as raising awareness across the college community”.

Sara Trewhitt, director of operations at College of Sanctuary said: "CoS UK is delighted that Sunderland College, Northumberland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form within EPNE have all been recognised as Colleges of Sanctuary and join the growing network of FE institutions committed to supporting people seeking sanctuary across the UK.”

Vice principal of curriculum at Education Partnership North East, Kendra Kirby, said: “Being awarded the prestigious status of College of Sanctuary solidifies the EPNE college group’s commitment to the development of a sustainable culture of welcome for our students who are seeking sanctuary.