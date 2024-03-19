SAFC Foundation to continue education and skills partnership
Hundreds of young people in the North East will continue to have access to vital education and employment skills after the Harrison Centre for Social Mobility renewed its partnership with the Foundation of Light, the charitable arm of Sunderland AFC.
Based at the Beacon of Light, the collaboration ensures another year of tuition and training from the Harrison Centre to help unemployed and young people who have recently left school to grow in confidence, gain qualifications and skills and ultimately secure a job.
Hundreds of young people have already taken part in courses providing essential skills in IT, finances, maths and English, personal and social development as well as industry specific qualifications.
Almost 750 sessions have been delivered with significant success rates for learners going onto further education or securing employment.
Founder Sir David Harrison is a firm believer that no young person should miss out on opportunities because of their background or upbringing.
He said: “I’m delighted to extend our partnership with the Foundation of Light, which began in 2017. Since then hundreds of people have found new employment opportunities and grown in confidence to reach greater heights due to the programmes delivered at the Beacon of Light.
"We now have six Harrison Centres around the region and beyond, but the centre in Sunderland was our first. It remains a flagship project and I’m grateful to the team at the Beacon of Light for their dedication to making a lasting impact.”
Harrison Centre has supported the Foundation’s employability programmes with over £600,000 investment since 2017.
Sir Bob Murray, Foundation of Light chairman added: “I’m delighted that the partnership with Harrison Centre for Social Mobility and the Foundation of Light will continue.
“Both organisations share the same values and so much has already been achieved through working together, with a shared long-term version to develop a portfolio of life-changing programmes.
“I take great pride in seeing the impact the partnership has had on the lives of so many people across the North East.”
In February it was announced that former SAFC chairman Sir Bob had so far raised £100,000 for the Foundation of Light from the proceeds of his autobiography, titled I’d Do It All Again.
