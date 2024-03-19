SAFC Foundation to continue education and skills partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sir Bob Murray and Sir David Harrison at the Beacon of Light.

Hundreds of young people in the North East will continue to have access to vital education and employment skills after the Harrison Centre for Social Mobility renewed its partnership with the Foundation of Light, the charitable arm of Sunderland AFC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based at the Beacon of Light, the collaboration ensures another year of tuition and training from the Harrison Centre to help unemployed and young people who have recently left school to grow in confidence, gain qualifications and skills and ultimately secure a job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of young people have already taken part in courses providing essential skills in IT, finances, maths and English, personal and social development as well as industry specific qualifications.

Almost 750 sessions have been delivered with significant success rates for learners going onto further education or securing employment.

Founder Sir David Harrison is a firm believer that no young person should miss out on opportunities because of their background or upbringing.

He said: “I’m delighted to extend our partnership with the Foundation of Light, which began in 2017. Since then hundreds of people have found new employment opportunities and grown in confidence to reach greater heights due to the programmes delivered at the Beacon of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We now have six Harrison Centres around the region and beyond, but the centre in Sunderland was our first. It remains a flagship project and I’m grateful to the team at the Beacon of Light for their dedication to making a lasting impact.”

Harrison Centre has supported the Foundation’s employability programmes with over £600,000 investment since 2017.

Sir Bob Murray, Foundation of Light chairman added: “I’m delighted that the partnership with Harrison Centre for Social Mobility and the Foundation of Light will continue.

“Both organisations share the same values and so much has already been achieved through working together, with a shared long-term version to develop a portfolio of life-changing programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I take great pride in seeing the impact the partnership has had on the lives of so many people across the North East.”