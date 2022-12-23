Pupils ‘learn enthusiastically’ at Sunderland school judged as good by Ofsted inspectors
St Anne’s Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School has been described by inspectors as a place where pupils “live happily, love unconditionally and learn enthusiastically” after the school was judged as good following its latest Ofsted inspection.
The report highlighted the strong relationships established between staff and children at the school on Hylton Road, with one pupil highlighting ‘our teachers love and take care of us’.
A key feature of the report was the “family” atmosphere established in the school with parents “unanimously positive about the culture that the headteacher provides”.
Inspectors also praised the “high expectations” which help enable the children to “flourish”.
Lead inspector Katie Spurr was fulsome in her praise of the school’s curriculum and support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)
She said: “Leaders have designed a curriculum that is ambitious and well matched to their pupils’ needs, interests and abilities. Leaders have thought carefully about what they want pupils to learn. An example of this is that leaders decided to teach pupils Spanish so that they are well prepared to move on to their local secondary school.
"The content that leaders include in their curriculum is chosen to broaden pupils’ life experiences.
"Staff ensure that pupils with SEND are supported effectively to succeed through a wide range of strategies. Staff make sure that these pupils can access the curriculum. Pupils with SEND and their parents value the support and communication from school.”
SEE ALSO: Sunderland headteacher ‘delighted’ at confirmation school looks set for new building and facilities as part of Government’s School Rebuilding Programme
Ms Spurr also commended the school for its extra-curricula provision and the development of children’s literacy.
She added: “Leaders have created an environment where reading is valued and enjoyed. Staff teach phonics effectively so that all pupils learn to read quickly.
“Pupils throughout the school read to adults daily. Pupils talk with enthusiasm about the stories they read. Pupils who find reading more difficult are provided with daily support to make sure that they keep up with their peers.
"Leaders have created a St Anne’s bucket list of important experiences that they ensure that all pupils receive. All pupils visit the theatre, learn a musical instrument, climb a mountain and learn to ride a bike, among many other opportunities.”
Inspectors highlighted the school is “underpinned” by its religious values and praised the behaviour of the children who “treat each other kindly”.