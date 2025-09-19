Pupils evacuated and Sunderland school closed after concerns over potential gas leak

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 19th Sep 2025, 10:16 BST
A Sunderland school is closed until Monday (September 22) after pupils and staff were evacuated from the building after the smell of gas was detected.

Children were evacuated from Thornhill Academy and the school was closed yesterday (September 18).

The Fire Service were called over concerns about a potential gas leak.placeholder image
The Fire Service were called over concerns about a potential gas leak.

In a letter to parents the school’s principal Mr Liam Clark said: “As you may be aware, a gas smell was detected on the school site earlier today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The safety and wellbeing of out students is our highest priority and as a precautionary measure we initiated a full site evacuation.

“Following the evacuation we were promptly supported by the Fire Service and gas engineers who continue to investigate and resolve the issue.

“As a result the school will remain closed on Friday September 19, and is scheduled to reopen on Monday September 22.”

In the period the academy is closed work for the pupils to complete is being uploaded onto the school’s online portal, Class Charts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pupils at Thornhill Academy were evacuated.placeholder image
Pupils at Thornhill Academy were evacuated. | Google

Mr Clark added: “I would like to extend my thanks to all parents and carers for your swift response and continued support. I would also like to express our gratitude to St Nicholas’ Church who kindly accommodated our staff, and students whose parents could not be reached.

“This incident was entirely beyond our control, and I’m incredibly proud of how Thornhill students conducted themselves.”

Families in receipt of free school meals can arrange for food to be delivered by emailing the school.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent two fire appliances, and had stayed at the scene for just under three hours.

Related topics:SunderlandTyne and Wear Fire and Rescue ServiceStudentsParentsWellbeing
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice