The report also recognised the calm learning environment established through “clear routines and expectations for behaviour” as well as the positive attitudes of the children to learning.

Inspectors also praised the “healthy relationships” between both pupils and adults which were described as being based on respect and kindness.

The report also commended the school for its curriculum which was described as “well sequenced” and identified “essential knowledge and skills pupils must know at key points in their education”.

Inspectors also noted how the curriculum has been adapted to help children catch-up after the disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.

Lead inspector Kathryn McDonald was also fulsome in her praise of the school’s extra-curricula provision as well as the support afforded to children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “Pupils enjoy attending a range of after-school clubs, including karate, swimming and football. Many pupils learn to play musical instruments such as the guitar, piano and harp. The sewing club and science, technology, engineering and mathematics club help pupils to develop additional talents.

East Herrington Primary Academy has been judged as a good school following its latest Ofsted inspection. Photograph: Google Maps

"Leaders provide pupils with exciting experiences, such as travelling to London to take part in the finals of a national choir competition.

"There are clear support plans for pupils with SEND. They ensure that teachers know the specific resources and changes to the curriculum that will help pupils to achieve well. For example, adults support children in nursery who are unable to speak. They use picture cards effectively to help children to communicate well.”

Ms McDonald also commended the school for the training given to staff in the teaching of phonics as well as the wider development of children’s literacy.

She added: “Pupils read books that match their phonics knowledge. This is helping pupils to read with confidence and fluency from Reception onwards. Pupils are enthusiastic about whole-class reading. This is because teachers choose the books that they read to pupils carefully.

"Pupils talk about their favourite books and authors such as ‘King of the Cloud Forest’ by Michael Morpurgo.”