'We are passionate about giving our children the opportunity to achieve in the wider curriculum'

Seaburn Dene Primary School has been recognised with the Sunderland Active Gold Award for its work promoting active and healthy lifestyles.

The award also recognises the school for the vast number of different sports the children are given the opportunity to play including basketball, tennis, hockey and cricket.

It's the fifth successive year the school has won the award.

Pupils at Seaburn Dene Primary School holding the Sunderland Active Gold Award.

PE lead at the school, Mr James Ashton, said: “It’s a fantastic accolade to receive this award and we are determined to provide multiple opportunities for children to be engaged in sports and activity."

Seaburn Dene are also an active participant in a number of inter-schools tournaments to promote competitive sports including rugby, athletics, tennis and gymnastics and last year won the Leadgate Eden Colliery Cup - Durham FA's cup for smaller schools.

Headteacher John Howe said: "We are committed to laying the foundations in our school for healthy and active young people and adults of the future.

"At Seaburn Dene, we are passionate about giving our children the opportunity to achieve in the wider curriculum such as sports and the creative arts."

The active school's awards - which has bronze, silver and gold categories - was introduced in 2015 to recognise aspects of school life not always reflected in league tables.