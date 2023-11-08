'Pupils achieve well, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities'

Seaburn Dene Primary School headteacher John Howe was “pleased” and “proud” of the staff and children after the setting was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors highlighted how the school encourages pupils to “dream big” and how the children have fun in their learning.

Lead inspector Phil Scott was particularly fulsome in his praise of the school’s curriculum which has the "pupils' needs at its heart".

He said: “The essential knowledge that pupils must learn and retain is crystal clear. This allows checks to be made on the knowledge pupils have acquired. Well-sequenced lessons build on the knowledge pupils have learned already.

“Pupils achieve well, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Headteacher John Howe with pupils Tilly Golding, 7, Arthur Edwards, 7, Miles Kirkham, 9 and Alice Nagel, 9.

These pupils’ needs are identified early so that additional help is provided that is tailored to these needs.

“Pupils with SEND access the same curriculum as their peers. A range of strategies, such as peer support, digital recording, movement breaks and lists of vocabulary, supports pupils’ learning across the curriculum.”

After being informed of the judgement, Mr Howe said: “We have been waiting for a while for our Ofsted inspection and so staff are pleased with the judgement.

“There was a mixture of emotions, including relief, when I informed them of the outcome. They are happy and the report broadly reflects the school as it is.

“The report reflects what happens in school, including the hard work of the children, staff and wider school community.”

Mr Howe was particularly pleased that inspectors recognised the pupils' good behaviour and “positive attitude” to learning and captured the school’s caring ethos.

He said: “The children were fantastic during the inspection and the best possible ambassadors for the school, which was reflected in the report.

“The comments from surveyed parents were also overwhelmingly positive. One of the things which pleased me most about the report is the kind, caring and supportive culture which was recognised and is something we encourage as a school.”

A key focus of the report commended the school and its teachers on the development of children’s literacy.

Inspectors stated: “Reading has a high profile in school through class book areas and the library.

“Pupils quickly become fluent and confident readers. Daily phonics lessons use the same terminology, structure and routines to help pupils know the letters that sounds represent.

“School librarians take turns to keep reading areas tidy and inviting. Pupils love being read a story, irrespective of their age, because texts are carefully chosen to capture their interest.”

Following the inspection, the school has also been given the seal of approval by perhaps its most important judges - the children.

Year 5 pupil Miles Kirkham, nine, said: “It’s really good and I’m proud to come to a good school.

“An Ofsted inspector came into one of my lessons and asked me about the school. I enjoy my lessons and the best thing about this school is meeting new friends.

Classmate Alice Nagel, nine, added: “I’m really proud and the school deserves it. I like to learn new things and I enjoy my lessons.”

Year 3 pupil Tilly Golding added: “I’m really proud and the school deserves it. I like learning and the teachers make the lessons fun.”